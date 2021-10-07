Nick Carboni and Ashley Stroehlein host live from the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

CONCORD, N.C. — The 2021 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 will be decided at one of NASCAR’s most unpredictable tracks, the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, this weekend on WCNC Charlotte.

Four drivers will be eliminated from playoff contentions after Sunday's Bank of America Roval 400 on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Nick Carboni and Ashley Stroehlein host live "Charlotte Roval Showdown: A WCNC NASCAR Playoff Special" live from Charlotte Motor Speedway at 8 p.m. Friday. You can watch it on WCNC Charlotte, or stream it above on wcnc.com the WCNC Charlotte mobile app, or watch it on the WCNC Charlotte apps for Roku and Amazon Fire.

What is the Roval?

The road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway has 17 turns. It's 2.28 miles long and has a change in elevation of 35 feet.

The course premiered in 2018 as the first road course in the history of the NASCAR Playoffs.

In its first three years, the Bank of America Roval 400 has had only two distinct winners: Chase Elliott, who won in both 2019 and 2020, and Ryan Blaney, who won in 2018.

Public festivals will also be happening in Uptown Charlotte with the belated return of Speed Street.

How to watch NASCAR on the Charlotte Roval this weekend

The cutoff race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 12 begins this Saturday, Oct. 9, at 3 p.m. from the Charlotte ROVAL with Countdown to Green on NBC and WCNC Charlotte, leading into the green flag waving shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET.

Austin Cindric Justin Allgaier Daniel Hemric Josh Berry Justin Haley Brandon Jones Jeb Burton Harrison Burton Riley Herbst Noah Gragson

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 will be decided this Sunday, Oct. 10, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and WCNC Charlotte. A special hour-and-a-half edition of Countdown to Green pre-race coverage airs at 1 p.m.on NBC and WCNC Charlotte.

Denny Hamlin Brad Keselowski Joey Logano Christopher Bell Martin Truex, Jr. Ryan Blaney Kevin Harvick Chase Elliot Kyle Busch Kyle Larson

Following Bubba Wallace’s historic first career NASCAR Cup Series victory Monday in a rain-shortened race at Talladega that also marked the second win for a Black driver in Cup Series history, NBC Sports’ race coverage this weekend will feature:

A live pre-race interview with Wallace at the Peacock Pit Box on Sunday;

Denny Hamlin live pre-race interview discussing his first victory as an owner of 23XI Racing as well as starting on pole for Sunday’s Cup Series race;

NBC Sports’ Tim Layden narrating an essay on the impact of Wallace’s victory at Talladega throughout NASCAR, motorsports and the sport industry.

NBC Sports’ lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen will call the Cup and Xfinity Series elimination races this weekend from Charlotte alongside Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame selection Dale Earnhardt Jr. Rutledge Wood will also provide reports and engage with fans remotely using #HeyRut throughout Sunday’s race.

Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Parker Kligerman will contribute coverage from pit road during the Playoff races from the Charlotte ROVAL.

Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett will anchor pre- and post-race coverage from the Peacock Pit Box this weekend, with Marty Snider hosting pre-race coverage on Sunday.

Will it rain again during the NASCAR race in Charlotte?

Rain has been the uninvited guest at recent NASCAR races at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Last year, the rain became such a huge disruptor at the race that NBC commentator Dale Jarrett jokingly predicted WCNC Charlotte forecast Larry Sprinkle would win the Roval race.

This Saturday, there's still a slight chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-70s. The rain/storm chance is around 40%.

Dry weather returns to end the weekend, with highs in the mid 70s Sunday afternoon

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings

