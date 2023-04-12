NASCAR: Chase Elliott will race at Martinsville after six-race absense

Chase Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, missed six races after suffering a fractured tibia while snowboarding in Colorado.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR's most popular driver will return to racing this week after missing time due to a leg injury.

Hendrick Motorsports announced on Wednesday that Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet, will return to the NASCAR Cup Series on April 16 for the race at Martinsville Speedway.

Elliott missed six races after suffering a fractured tibia on March 3 while snowboarding in Colorado. Elliott was treated at The Steadman Clinic, a U.S. Olympic National Medical Center in Vail, Colorado before returning home to Dawsonville, Georgia.

Elliott was medically cleared to return on Tuesday and spent Wednesday in the Chevrolet Driver-in-the-Loop simulator in Concord to see if he was ready to come back.

"We’re looking forward to having Chase back in his race car to pick up where he left off,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Since the injury, he’s worked extremely hard and focused all his time and energy on returning to the No. 9 team."

Hendrick Motorsports has obtained a waiver from NASCAR for Elliott to be eligible to for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He will qualify for the playoffs if he scores a win in at least one of the 18 remaining regular season races.

In Elliott's absence, the No. 9 was piloted by Josh Berry, a NASCAR Xfinity Series regular, and Jordan Taylor, a SportsCar champion. Berry scored two top 10s, including a second-place finish at Richmond, during his five races. Taylor started fourth and ran in the top 10 during his one race at Circuit of the Americas, but a wreck dropped him to finish 24th.