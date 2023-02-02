Former gasman for Dale Earnhardt diagnosed with rare cancer, wife says

Chocolate Myers found out he has a rare, aggressive form of lymphoma.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A long-time gasman for Dale Earnhardt begins his battle against cancer.

Chocolate Myers found out he has a rare, aggressive form of lymphoma.

It’s called mantle cell lymphoma.

His wife said he had stomach pain at the end of 2022. Myers eventually went to the emergency room. A few tests confirmed the worst.

Myers said he plans to keep working at the Richard Childress museum and making regular radio appearances.

He grew up in Winston-Salem and now lives in Davidson County. His wife said he has stayed positive throughout the process. She's asking that no one pity them, instead, she asks for people to send a prayer up for him.

More about Chocolate Myers

Born in Winston-Salem. Now lives in Davison County. Son of the late Bobby Myers, a racing pioneer. Myers has been with Richard Childress since 1969 when the two of them first went to Daytona together. Richard was the driver. Myers was the crew. Was the gasman on the famous #3 GM Goodwrench Chevrolet with Driver Dale Earnhardt, Sr. for 20 years until Dale was killed in 2001.

Myers has been the curator of the Richard Childress Racing Museum for the past 20 years. He also hosts a show called Tradin'Paint on SiriusXM.

He's also been a color commentator through the years on ESPN.

