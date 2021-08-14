Cindric completes Team Penske sweep with Xfinity win at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Austin Cindric took the lead early in the third stage at Indianapolis and held on Saturday for his NASCAR Xfinity Series-leading fifth victory of the season.
He beat pole-winner AJ Allmendinger by 2.108 seconds. Justin Haley was third. It’s Cindric’s first victory at the Brickyard — and the second straight in 3 1/2 hours for Team Penske.
Will Power won the IndyCar race earlier Saturday on the track’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.
Cindric, the son of Tim Cindric, Penske’s president, will try to make it three in a row when the Brickyard 200 is held on the same course Sunday.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.