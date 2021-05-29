Hendrick eyes all-time Cup Series win record at Charlotte

Car owner Rick Hendrick is tied with Richard Petty with 268 Cup Series owner wins entering Sunday’s race

CONCORD, N.C. — Hendrick Motorsports’ quest to pass Petty Enterprises as the all-time winningest NASCAR Cup Series race team got off to a good start when Kyle Larson captured the pole for the Coca-Cola 600.

Ricky Stenhouse will start second, followed by Hendrick teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron. Car owner Rick Hendrick is tied with Richard Petty with 268 Cup Series owner wins entering Sunday’s race.

Chevys took six of the top seven starting spots for NASCAR’s longest race, a grueling 400-lap marathon at Charlotte Motor Speedway.