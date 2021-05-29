Hendrick eyes all-time Cup Series win record at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. — Hendrick Motorsports’ quest to pass Petty Enterprises as the all-time winningest NASCAR Cup Series race team got off to a good start when Kyle Larson captured the pole for the Coca-Cola 600.
Ricky Stenhouse will start second, followed by Hendrick teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron. Car owner Rick Hendrick is tied with Richard Petty with 268 Cup Series owner wins entering Sunday’s race.
Chevys took six of the top seven starting spots for NASCAR’s longest race, a grueling 400-lap marathon at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Off the Clock with Carboni is a weekly, in-depth, inside look at Charlotte sports, including the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, and more, hosted by WCNC Sports Director Nick Carboni.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn (coming soon) || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.