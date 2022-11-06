Coy Gibbs, father of Ty Gibbs, son of Joe Gibbs dies at 49

Coy's son, Ty Gibbs, won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coy Gibbs, an executive team member of Joe Gibbs Racing and the father of NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs, has died.

Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed Coy's passing on Sunday on Twitter. The racing organization said Coy died in his sleep. However, no more information was given on the cause of death.

It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time. — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) November 6, 2022

Coy's son, Ty, won the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Saturday after winning the championship race at Phoenix.

TITLE TY-ME!@TyGibbs wins the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship! pic.twitter.com/BhxNC1RKeI — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) November 6, 2022

Ty was set to race in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix but chose not to compete due to his father's death.

Coy himself had a brief racing career from 2000 to 2002 driving for his father, Joe Gibbs, in what is now the Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

In the truck series, Gibbs scored 21 top 10s and finished 10th in championship standings twice.

After giving it a shot in the 2003 Xfinity Series, Gibbs retired from racing and took a shot at coaching football. Gibbs helped coach the Washington Redskins offense when his father Joe returned to coach the team from 2004 to 2007.

Following the Gibbs' exit from football, Coy took up an executive position with JGR. Coy had served as the team's chief operating officer and vice chairman, among other roles.

Today we will do what we don’t want to do, but we we will unite as a family and race for the name on our chest. @JoeGibbsRacing — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) November 6, 2022

Joe's eldest son, J.D., died in 2019 at 49 after suffering from a neurological disease.