x
Nascar

Hemric snatches Xfinity Series title as Gibbs wins a title

The Kannapolis native pulled ahead by five feet in overtime to take the checkered flag.
Credit: AP
Daniel Hemric gets ready to qualify for the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

AVONDALE, Arizona — Daniel Hemric made the first win of his career one of the biggest NASCAR upsets — a championship-winning overtime stunner against the reigning champ. 

Hemric beat Austin Cindric in a door-to-door sprint across the finish line Friday night at Phoenix Raceway to give Joe Gibbs Racing its first championship of the weekend. JGR races Sunday for the Cup title with both Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. 

Hemric was winless in 119 starts in the Xfinity Series, the fourth seed in the playoffs and the overlooked driver in the championship four.

