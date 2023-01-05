NASCAR driver Daniel Suárez presents $44,000 check to Humane Society of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Humane Society of Charlotte received a generous donation of more than $44,000 thanks to NASCAR driver Daniel Suárez and Coca-Cola.
Suárez visited the Humane Society's new headquarters Thursday and presented the organization with a check for $44,520 through Coca-Cola's "Chug for a Cause" program. Suarez made a similar donation to the Humane Society of Charlotte last year through the program.
"Chug for a Cause" was established in 2002 by Coca-Cola to offer unique incentives for NASCAR drivers to incorporate Coca-Cola into their on-air interviews. Drivers who are part of the Coca-Cola Racing Family are awarded "points" for chugs. The driver who earns the most points earns a donation to their charity of choice.
Suárez, who won his first career Cup Series race in 2022, is known by fans for his passion for restoring old Volkswagen vehicles and rescuing animals, including his two cats and pet dog.
"You guys know how much I love animals and for the third year in a row we were able to donate over $44,000 to @humanecharlotte," Suárez tweeted.
