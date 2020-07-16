x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

nascar

Elliott joins his father as winner of NASCAR's All-Star race

The race began in 1985 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and was held at that track every year but one until it was moved as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: AP
Chase Elliott celebrates with the trophy after winning a NASCAR All-Star auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Chase Elliott joined his father as the winner of NASCAR’s annual All-Star race.

He earned the $1 million prize Wednesday in front of limited spectators at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bill Elliott won the race in 1986.

The race began in 1985 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and was held at that North Carolina track every year but one until it was moved as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tennessee officials allowed NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports to sell 30,000 tickets to the All-Star race. 

That led to its relocation from Charlotte because North Carolina would not authorize spectators for the event.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC 

RELATED: Report: Washington's football team may be changing more than the name

RELATED: NASCAR All-Star hosts biggest sports crowd since pandemic; plane pulls Confederate flag

RELATED: Panthers owner David Tepper creates scholarship for deserving Johnson C. Smith University students

RELATED: NCHSAA delays start of fall sports until at least September 1

RELATED: 5 members of Charlotte 49ers athletic programs test positive for COVID-19