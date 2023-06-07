NASCAR penalizes Erik Jones for inspection violation at Gateway

Erik Jones was docked 60 points and crew chief Dave Elenz was suspended two races for a modified greenhouse discovered in post-race tech inspection.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The No. 43 NASCAR Cup Series team owned by Legacy Motor Club was issued an L1-level penalty by NASCAR for a rules violation found during tech inspection after Sunday's race at WWT Raceway outside St. Louis.

NASCAR says the team had a modified greenhouse, which is the area surrounding the driver's compartment. It includes the roof, as well as the front and rear windows.

Driver Erik Jones and the team were each docked 60 championship points and five playoff points. Crew chief Dave Elenz was fined $75,000 and suspended for two races.

This is the same violation NASCAR found on two Hendrick Motorsports cars earlier this season.

With the penalty, Jones dropped to 30th in the standings, 310 behind points leader Ryan Blaney. Through 15 races, Jones has two top-10 finishes.

Legacy Motor Club announced earlier this season that it will switch manufacturers in 2024, joining Toyota Racing Development.

