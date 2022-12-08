NASCAR: Erik Jones wins at Darlington after Kyle Busch blows up

A non-playoff driver took the No. 43 back to victory lane at the Southern 500 and won his third career race in the process.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — As the weeks go on, the number of drivers to have won during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season continues to expand, even after the playoffs have begun.

Erik Jones took the lead with about 20 laps left in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway after some problems ended the day for two Joe Gibbs Racing drivers who looked poised to fight for the win.

First, it was Martin Truex Jr. who was sidelined after engine problems ended his day with about 30 laps to go. Truex led 48 laps and contended for the win most of the day but finished 31st.

Then only laps later, Kyle Busch similarly was knocked out due to engine problems that left him 30th after he led a race-high 155 laps and seemed destined to win.

But instead, it was Jones taking the win, his second Southern 500 victory, and the first win for the coveted car No. 43 since Aric Almirola won in 2013. Richard Petty, who most famously drove the No. 43, only won the Southern 500 one time in 1967.

"We've been so close here and there all year. I didn't think today was gonna be the day," Jones said to the NBC Sports crew after his win. "I love this track, I love this race."

Jones's win comes a week short when he could have secured a spot in NASCAR's playoffs, which began on Sunday with the 16-driver field set last week at Daytona.

The playoffs began in joyous fashion for some drivers and started out disastrously for others.

Sunday night's event was a race of endurance that tested drivers' ability and hardware.

Joey Logano started on the pole and stayed in the lead for much of the opening sequence. Christopher Bell, William Byron, Busch, and other playoff drivers stayed close behind, though, fighting for every position they could as they collect points to try and secure their way into the next round.

Daniel Suárez began the race a step behind. After failing multiple pre-qualifying inspections, he was forced to start last and serve a pass-through penalty on the race's opening lap. He was quickly lapped in the early going.

However, Suárez caught a break when a brief rain shower brought out the caution on Lap 6. Suárez fought back to run in the Top 5 for part of the race before a speeding penalty sent him further back. He finished 18th.

Kyle Larson had a similar redemption arc on Sunday. Mechanical issues forced Larson to pit road where his crew assessed the problem and got him back on the track, but not before he got trapped three laps down. Larson miraculously made his way back on the lead lap by Lap 282 and finished 7th.

The next playoff drivers to have problems were Chase Briscoe and Chase Elliott on Lap 113. After Elliott spun in turn 1 he collected Briscoe, damaging both cars. Elliott finished last in 36th and Briscoe finished 27th.

Meanwhile, Busch began leading and seemed like one of the favorites for the race along with Denny Hamlin and Truex.

As the race wore on, the lead belonged to either Busch or Truex. Several cautions bunched up the field but almost nobody seemed like they could get passed those JGR cars.

On Lap 276, Kevin Harvick's car caught fire and ended his day early while he rode in the Top 10. Harvick finished 33rd.

Truex was leading on Lap 333 when he reported power steering problems to his crew. It was only laps later that his engine began overheating and forced him to miss out on victory yet again in 2022, where his winless efforts have him competing outside of the playoff picture.

Busch then assumed the lead when Cody Ware spun and brought out the caution for the second time. Under caution with 23 laps to go, Busch's car began visibly smoking as the result of an engine failure, leaving Erik Jones as the race's leader.

“Engine broke. It’s unfortunate circumstances,” Busch said to the NBC Sports team after his car's demise. “We just had a great car and didn’t come out with anything to show for it. That’s what I hate about it.”

The final restart came with 20 laps remaining with Jones on the outside and Tyler Reddick on the inside. Jones cleared Reddick before Hamlin pushed his way into 2nd to challenge Jones.

For the rest of the way, Jones was able to hold off Hamlin and win his 3rd-career victory.

"That's the calmest I've been going for a win in the race car going for the win," Jones said. "I feel good about this track. I knew Denny would run me clean."

After Hamlin, the Top 10 was completed with Reddick, Logano, and Bell, Michael McDowell, Brad Keselowski, Byron, Bubba Wallace, and Alex Bowman respectively.

Playoff Picture

The race's results leave Joey Logano on top of the points standings, meanwhile, regular season champion Chase Elliott sits in 9th place. Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Briscoe, and Harvick are the four drivers currently in the bottom 4 after the first race of the NASCAR playoffs. After two more races, the bottom four will be eliminated from championship contention.

The playoff standings after Round One are:

Joey Logano - 2,065 William Byron - 2,059 Denny Hamlin - 2,057 Christopher Bell - 2,055 Tyler Reddick - 2,050 Ryan Blaney - 2,047 Kyle Larson - 2,044 Ross Chastain - 2,042 Chase Elliott - 2,041 Alex Bowman - 2,037 Kyle Busch - 2,035 Daniel Suárez - 2,029 Austin Cindric - 2,027 Austin Dillon - 2,025 Chase Briscoe - 2,019 Kevin Harvick - 2,016

Royal win

Jones's win the 200th in NASCAR Cup Series competition for the No. 43. Petty won 192 times, Bobby Hamilton and Jim Paschal won twice, with Almirola, Jones, John Andretti, and Lee Petty each grabbing one win in the car number.

Next Week