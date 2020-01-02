CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte inducted its 11th class on Friday night in Uptown.

The five new members are: Buddy Baker, Joe Gibbs, Bobby Labonte, Tony Stewart and Waddell Wilson.

In addition, Dr. Dick Berggren received the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence.

Gibbs, also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame for seasons as head coach of the Washington Redskins, has five Cup Series championships as a team owner.

"Most of our heroes are in here," Gibbs said. "So we get a chance to join them. It's a big deal. The NASCAR family is special to our family."

Stewart is a three-time Cup Series champion, who won 49 races on NASCAR's top circuit.

"It's surreal," said Stewart. "You think of the sport being 70 years old and I think there's 55 guys in this hall, and I can think of 55 guys off the top of my head that I think deserve to be in here more than me. It's truly an honor.

Labonte was also a Gibbs driver, and he's the first driver to win both an Xfinity (1991) and Cup Series championship (2000). He had 21 Cup Series victories.

Baker was the 1980 Daytona 500 winner (at a record of 177.602 mph), and won 18 more premier-series races. Baker later became a successful broadcaster, and died in 2015.

Wilson was a master engine builder and crew chief. He won three Daytona 500s, including one with Baker in 1980.