CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five Republican state senators are asking North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to allow NASCAR races, without fans, next month at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In a normal year, NASCAR would run the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte track over Memorial Day weekend but NASCAR’s schedule has been upended by the coronavirus.

NASCAR said Friday it hopes to resume racing at some point in May without fans in the stands. On Sunday, the senators said allowing a race at Charlotte would require the governor to amend his executive order.

A spokesman for the governor said Cooper has talked with track officials but it's too soon to commit to specific dates.

