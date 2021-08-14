Indy's road course opens to mixed reviews from Cup drivers

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson didn't seem to mind the switch.

INDIANAPOLIS — NASCAR drivers got their first laps on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's road course in practice — and it opened to mixed reviews.

Previous race winners Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch made it clear they'd rather be racing on the traditional oval. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson didn't seem to mind the switch.

But on a tripleheader weekend featuring three races from three different series on the same course, the biggest question is whether the road course makes the Brickyard 200 more exciting.

