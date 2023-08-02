Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus, and Donnie Allison inducted into NASCAR Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame added three new people to be enshrined among NASCAR's legends.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024 features one of the greatest driver-crew chief duos in NASCAR history and a founding member of the "Alabama Gang."

Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus, and Donnie Allison were announced as the inductees on Wednesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte. The three make up the 14th class in the Hall of Fame's history.

Johnson and Knaus spent 17 seasons together and captured 81 NASCAR Cup Series wins, seven championships, tying a NASCAR record, and dominated the sport for much of their tenure.

It is an incredible honor to be voted into the @NASCARHall with the Class of 2024.



What makes this moment even more special is being inducted with @chadknaus. We re-wrote the record books together, so it’s only fitting we are inducted together. Congratulations also to Donnie… pic.twitter.com/HQSeBTmISo — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) August 2, 2023

Allison was selected as an inductee on the pioneer ballot. He won 10 NASCAR Cup Series races and was a founding member of the "Alabama Gang" along with his brother Bobby Allison (Class of 2011) and Red Farmer (Class of 2021).

Janet Guthrie received the NASCAR Hall of Fame Landmark Award for her pioneering accomplishments as a racer from 1976 to 1980. She earned five top fives in her Cup career with a highest finish of sixth at Bristol in 1977.

The enshrinement ceremony will be held on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 in Charlotte.

This article will be updated.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.