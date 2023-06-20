Joe Gibbs Racing announces new partnership with NBA, NHL team owners

Joe Gibbs Racing has sold a minority interest in its NASCAR operation to Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joe Gibbs Racing announced it has brought on two new investors to be minority owners in the team's NASCAR racing operation, including the owners of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

Joe Gibbs Racing is partnering with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, as well as Arctos Partners, in a move that will make team founder Joe Gibbs a limited partner in the 76ers and Devils. Gibbs' ownership stakes are pending each league's approval. Joe Gibbs Racing currently fields entries for Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Josh Harris founded HBSE with David Blitzer in 2017. He's also the head of the group that recently reached an agreement to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders franchise for a record $6.05 billion. Gibbs coached the Washington franchise to three Super Bowls during his Hall of Fame football career.

"Josh Harris, David Blitzer and their entire team have a vision that has delivered winning franchises in basketball, hockey, soccer and youth sports," Gibbs said in a statement. "Their teams are among the most successful in their leagues in growing audience and sponsorship and their commitment to the communities they work in are unparalleled."

Gibbs started his NASCAR team in 1992. Since that time, JGR has won more than 400 total races in NASCAR's top three series and has captured five NASCAR Cup Series titles. In addition, the team has 197 Xfinity Series wins and six owner championships. Gibbs was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020.

