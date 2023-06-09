John Hunter Nemechek signs to drive No. 42 with Legacy Motor Club for 2024

Nemechek has won a combined 20 races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He competed full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — One of NASCAR's rising stars has been tapped to field a full-time ride in 2024.

John Hunter Nemechek will drive the No. 42 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club in the NASCAR Cup Series starting in 2024, the team announced Wednesday.

“To be able to announce my plans for next season so early and officially say I will be competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series relieves a lot of pressure,” Nemechek said in a release. “There is so much to be done for next year, and this gives us the opportunity to get the news out there and move forward."

The No. 42 has not had an official driver since Noah Gragson asked to be released from the team following a controversial social media incident where he liked an insensitive meme mocking the murder of George Floyd. Since Gragson's departure, the No. 42 has been driven by Carson Hocevar, Josh Berry, Mike Rockenfeller, and Grant Enfinger. Hocevar is set to drive the car this week at Kansas Speedway.

Legacy Motor Club, which is co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, is hopeful that the talent that Nemechek has showcased in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series can carry over into the premier series.

“We’re excited to have John Hunter in the Legacy Motor Club family and I can’t wait to see what he can do in the No. 42 next season,” Johnson said in a release. “He is impressive both on and off the track and will be a great ambassador for Legacy M.C. and our partners."

Legacy Motor Club is switching from Chevrolet to Toyota in 2024. The team has been affiliated with Chevrolet since its inception in 2022 when it was known as Petty GMS Racing. The team formed after the demise of Richard Petty Motorsports, which had raced Chevrolets since 2018. Richard Petty, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, serves as an ambassador to Legacy Motor Club.

Nemechek has won seven NASCAR Xfinity Series and 13 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races in his career. He's won five races this season in the Xfinity Series and is a threat to win the championship as the season winds down.

The 2024 season will be Nemechek's second try at a full-time gig. He competed full-time in the No. 38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports in 2020. Nemechek had more DNFs (five) than top 10s (three) and was out of a ride at the season's end. Next year will be a chance for him to prove he belongs in the top series.