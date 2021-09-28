Kurt Busch introduces 'Window of Hope' to support breast cancer survivor

CONCORD, N.C. — Veteran NASCAR driver Kurt Busch unveiled his car for the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Tuesday, and the car has a special message of support for one fan's family.
Busch's No. 1 Chevrolet will have pink window nets for the race, dubbed "Windows of Hope," after he received a letter from a young fan. In the letter, Mason Bradley told Busch he hoped to meet him in person one day but what stood out was his request for Busch to have a pink window net to inspire people to support others, like his mother Stephanie, who was battling breast cancer.
The note hit home with Busch and got the wheels turning for the special event. Bradley's mother is now in remission.
Busch's car was unveiled during Tuesday's Paint the Wall Pink event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Breast cancer survivors and supporters gathered to paint the track's walls pink ahead of next month's races that take place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.