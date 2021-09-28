Kurt Busch introduces 'Window of Hope' to support breast cancer survivor

Kurt Busch, the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion, will have a special pink window net to as a message of a support for a young fan's mother.

CONCORD, N.C. — Veteran NASCAR driver Kurt Busch unveiled his car for the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Tuesday, and the car has a special message of support for one fan's family.

Busch's No. 1 Chevrolet will have pink window nets for the race, dubbed "Windows of Hope," after he received a letter from a young fan. In the letter, Mason Bradley told Busch he hoped to meet him in person one day but what stood out was his request for Busch to have a pink window net to inspire people to support others, like his mother Stephanie, who was battling breast cancer.

The note hit home with Busch and got the wheels turning for the special event. Bradley's mother is now in remission.

Kurt Busch has put together an initiative for Breast Cancer Awareness month called Window of Hope after receiving a letter from a boy named Mason asking him to support his mom in her breast cancer fight.



Each Cup driver’s window net will be pink for the ROVAL race on Oct. 10. pic.twitter.com/MGVZZqigkD — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) September 28, 2021