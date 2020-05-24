Kurt Busch wins pole for the Coca-Cola 600

Busch rocketed around Charlotte Motor Speedway in 29.790 seconds to earn the first starting spot.

CONCORD, N.C. — Veteran driver Kurt Busch will start on the pole for Sunday evening's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch earned the pole with a lap of 29.790 seconds, just ahead of seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson. The rest of the top five are Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Tyler Reddick.

Defending Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. was the highest-qualifying Toyota driver. He'll start Sunday's race in eighth place. Denny Hamlin, who won Wednesday night's Darlington race, qualified 13th in the No. 11 for Joe Gibbs Racing.