Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Cup Series Championship

The race took place on Sunday at Phoenix Speedway

PHOENIX, Arizona — The NASCAR season has officially ended and a champion has been crowned.

Kyle Larson held on during the final 10 laps of the race to come away with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Phoenix Speedway.

Larson held off Martin Truex Jr. for the victory.

Larson races for Hendrick Motorsports, located in Concord, near Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Larson's best finish in the championship race before today's big win was sixth back in 2019.

CHECKERED FLAG: Kyle Larson wins the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.



2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Chase Elliott#Championship4 #NASCARPlayoffs #KyleLarson pic.twitter.com/OP0b5OEq0J — Motown Rundown (@MotownRundown_) November 7, 2021

The win marks Larson's 10th this season.