Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR team is switching manufacturers in 2024

Legacy M.C. will join Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing as the Toyota-branded entries in NASCAR's Cup Series next season.

Legacy M.C., which fields entries in NASCAR's top series for drivers Erik Jones and Noah Gragson, will again have two full-time cars next season. This will bring Toyota's Cup Series car count to eight in 2024.

"All of us at Toyota are thrilled to add Legacy Motor Club to our NASCAR family," Jack Hollis, executive vice president of Toyota Motor North America said.

Legacy M.C. joins Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI as the Cup series teams for Toyota. Jones, who won the Southern 500 last season, started his career with Toyota and broke into the Cup Series with Joe Gibbs Racing before leaving the team in 2021. The team is co-owned by Johnson and businessman Maury Gallagher. Seven-time champion Richard Petty is the team's ambassador, adding to its legacy in the sport.

"Maury Gallagher and I are very excited about the partnership with Toyota and TRD beginning in 2024," Johnson said in a statement. "We admire and respect the level at which Toyota conducts their business in this sport and look forward to forging a new legacy for the future. I will always be appreciative to Chevrolet and everything we have accomplished together. I'm so thankful they took a chance on a kid from California so long ago and proud that the history books will forever memorialize our record-breaking success we shared."

