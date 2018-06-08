NASCAR CEO and Chairman Brian France was charged with DUI and drug possession after being pulled over in New York Sunday evening.

According to the police report, the 55-year-old was pulled over in Sag Harbor, N.Y. and failed a field sobriety test after officers suspected France was intoxicated. France reportedly ran a stop sign in a 2017 Lexus when he was stopped by police. During the traffic stop, France was found to be in possession of oxycodone pills.

France was taken to the Sag Harbor jail and held overnight before appearing in court Monday. He was released Monday.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more details become available.

