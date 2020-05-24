NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway today

This event serves as a Memorial Day tribute, with fallen heroes honored on each car.

CONCORD, N.C. — It's race day! NASCAR is back in action with one of its crown jewels, the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR has the auto racing spotlight to itself Sunday, on a day that usually begins with the Monaco Grand Prix, followed by the Indianapolis 500 and capped off with NASCAR's longest race of the year. With the Monaco Grand Prix canceled and the Indy 500 postponed until August, it’s just the Coca-Cola 600 this year.

It’s the 61st running of the grueling 600-mile race around Charlotte Motor Speedway, which serves as a Memorial Day tribute, with fallen heroes honored on each car.