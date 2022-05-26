Your guide to the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR's Memorial Day tradition returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway with a sellout crowd expected at the Coca-Cola 600.

CONCORD, N.C. — Tens of thousands of NASCAR fans will assemble in Concord this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600 race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

This year's weekend includes four races, multiple concerts and attractions for families to enjoy while spending a day at the track, including Circle K Speed Street.

Charlotte Motor Speedway announced the Coca-Cola 600 is sold out, marking one of the largest crowds for a race at the track in several years. Here's what you should know if you're planning a weekend at the track or hoping to avoid the heavy traffic that's expected in the Concord area through Memorial Day.

Coca-Cola 600 weekend race schedule

Friday, May 27 : NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NC Education Lottery 200 & ARCA Series General Tire 150: 6 p.m. ET

: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NC Education Lottery 200 & ARCA Series General Tire 150: 6 p.m. ET Saturday, May 28 : NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300: 1 p.m. ET

: NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300: 1 p.m. ET Sunday, May 29: NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600: 6 p.m. ET

Circle K Speed Street

Charlotte Motor Speedway relocated Circle K Speed Street, which was traditionally held in Uptown Charlotte, to the speedway itself, including free admission for fans with race tickets. This year's event includes performances from Flo Rida and Steve Miller Band, as well as driver appearances, games and food trucks.

Flo Rida : Friday, May 27 at 9:30 p.m.

: Friday, May 27 at 9:30 p.m. Steve Miller Band : Saturday, May 28 at 8:30 p.m.

: Saturday, May 28 at 8:30 p.m. Lynyrd Skynyrd: Sunday, May 29 at 3:50 p.m.

Speed Street is open to any fan with a ticket to the Coca-Cola 600, Alsco Uniforms 300 or North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

Traffic delays expected

North Carolina DOT says they're prepared for more traffic on Interstate 85, U.S. 29 and Highway 49 this weekend, as well as Bruton Smith Boulevard and Concord Mills Boulevard.

Suggested routes for fans going to Charlotte Motor Speedway:

From South Carolina

Take I-77 north to the I-485 loop (Exit 1B) to U.S. 29 (Exit 32) or NC 49 (Exit 33)

From west of Charlotte

Take I-85 north to I-485 (exit 30) and follow I-485 inner to U.S. 29 north

Alternate route: I-85 north to Poplar Tent Road (Exit 52) to Pitts School Road to U.S. 29 South.

From east of Charlotte

Take I-485 Outer to U.S. 29 north or NC 49 north

From north of Charlotte

Take I-85 south to George Lyles Parkway (Exit 54) to U.S. 29 south

NOTE: After race events, all traffic will be directed away from the speedway. North Carolina State Highway Patrol will have all lanes of U.S. 29 flowing away from the track, as well as outbound lanes of Bruton Smith Boulevard toward I-85.

Race day fast facts

All tickets, parking and camping passes will be delivered electronically. Click here for more information about mobile ticketing.

No cash: The Coca-Cola 600 will be a cashless event. All major credit cards will be accepted at souvenir and concession booths.

Coolers allowed: Fans will be allowed to bring a soft-sided cooler no bigger than 14" x 14" x 14". Backpacks are also allowed. No hard coolers will be permitted inside the grandstands. Click here for a complete list of what is and isn't allowed inside the gates at CMS.

Rain check: If any event is postponed due to weather, tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. Charlotte Motor Speedway does not offer refunds or exchanges for postponed events; however, Speedway Motorsports, the owner of CMS, has a policy in place that will allow fans who are unable to attend a rescheduled event to use those tickets as credit toward a future event at any of its properties.

