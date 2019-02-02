CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three driver and two owners were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte Friday night.

Davey Allison, Jeff Gordon, Alan Kulwicki, Roger Penske, and Jack Roush make up the 10th class. The Hall of Fame now has 50 inductees.

Gordon became the youngest driver in the modern era to win a premier series title as a 24-year-old in 1995. He retired from full-time NASCAR racing boasting a record 797 consecutive starts.

"What a special evening. I’m so honored to be here surrounded by friends, family, fans and many people that have worked very hard behind the scenes for me over the years,” Gordon said.

“Thank you to the fans who make racing the great sport that it is. You make being a race car driver a dream come true," he added.

At Friday's ceremony, Jim Hunter was also honored as the fifth recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

Prior to the event, journalist Steve Waid was presented the seventh Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence.