DARLINGTON, S.C. — It's no secret sports fans are missing sports, but the wait is over. NASCAR is back.

The Darlington Cup Series is today with a 3:30 green flag start. It will be the first of seven races over an 11-day span, including the Coca-Cola 600 here in Charlotte at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Also, NASCAR is adding five new races to its schedule.