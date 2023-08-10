NASCAR reinstates Noah Gragson following suspension for social media controversy

Gragson parted ways with Legacy Motor Club following his suspension in August.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONCORD, N.C. — A driver suspended from NASCAR during his rookie season has been cleared to return to the track after completing a sensitivity training program.

"I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media," Gragson wrote on X after the suspension. "I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone."

Gragson completed diversity and inclusion training to be reinstated, according to NASCAR.

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to NASCAR for reinstating me," Gragson said, in part, in a statement Tuesday. "Over the past several weeks, I have dedicated myself to personal growth and reflection, and I believe I have become a better person because of it."

The 2023 season was going rough for Gragson even before his suspension. Gragson had more DNFs (six) than lead lap finishes (four) in the No. 42 Chevrolet. He failed to pick up a top 10 in 21 starts and had an average finish of 28th during his rookie campaign.

Gragson will compete on Saturday in an ASA race at Toledo Speedway. The race is not sanctioned by NASCAR.

No plans have been announced for Gragson to sign with any NASCAR team.