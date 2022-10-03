NASCAR Roval race event schedule

A full weekend of racing awaits race fans as the Bank of America Roval 400 is set to take place at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NASCAR schedule rolls into Charlotte for the second time this year as Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts races for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.

The races will be held on Charlotte Motor Speedway's "Roval" configuration, which transforms the traditional 1.5-mile oval into a 17-turn, 2.2-mile road course. This will be the fifth year that the Roval is used.

Race fans will get the chance to see the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at 2 p.m. for the Bank of America Roval 400. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will race in the Drive for the Cure 250 on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Kyle Larson won the last NASCAR Cup Series race at the Roval, meanwhile, A.J. Allmendinger won his third straight race at the track in the Xfinity Series.

The full schedule is below:

Saturday, Oct. 8

10:00 a.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice (streaming on NBC Sports app)

10:30 a.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying (streaming on NBC Sports app)

12:00 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice (airing on USA Network, streaming on NBC Sports)

1:00 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying (airing on USA Network, streaming on NBC Sports app)

3:00 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 (airing on NBC, streaming on Peacock)

Sunday, Oct. 9

2:00 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 (airing on NBC, streaming on NBC Sports app)

Additional opportunities will be available for anyone with track pass or VIP tickets.

Track pass tickets will give fans access to the track's infield where they can see teams' garages, be up-close for the pre-race concert featuring Bret Michaels and 3 Doors Down, and participate in Q&A sessions with drivers.

The Camping World Racing Resort will also be open at the Charlotte Motor Speedway campgrounds throughout the week for anyone interested in bringing their RV out to the track.

Tickets for the events can be found here.

NASCAR fan attractions

Charlotte is a home track for many drivers and teams as most teams have their race shops located in the surrounding area. It's hard to go anywhere in the Charlotte region without running into some sort of NASCAR-related amenities, but here are some of the best around.

NASCAR Hall of Fame

This 86,500 sq. ft. building is located in Uptown and provides just about all there is to know about NASCAR. Hardcore and casual fans alike can enjoy the wide array of exhibits on display that show NASCAR's earliest history to its current standing.

The hall of fame features many interactive features, including a racing simulator that lets you race against other visitors.

NASCAR team race shops

Many teams have their shops open to the public where fans can see how their favorite cars are built.

Some of the NASCAR Cup Series teams in the area include:

23XI Racing - 222 Raceway Dr, Mooresville

Front Row Motorsports - 114 Meadow Hill Cir, Mooresville

Hendrick Motorsports - 4400 Papa Joe Hendrick Blvd, Charlotte

Joe Gibbs Racing - 13415 Reese Blvd W, Huntersville

JTG Daughterty Racing - 7201 Caldwell Rd, Harrisburg

Kaulig Racing - 105 Austin Dr, Welcome

Petty GMS Racing - 310 W Aviation Dr, Statesville

Richard Childress Racing - 425 Industrial Drive, Welcome

Rick Ware Racing - 210 Raceway Drive, Mooresville

Spire Motorsports - 6007 Victory Ln SW, Concord, NC 28027

Stewart-Haas Racing - 6001 Haas Way, Kannapolis

Team Penske - 200 Penske Way, Mooresville

Trackhouse Racing - 8500 Westmoreland Dr NW, Concord

Wood Brothers Racing - 703 Performance Rd, Mooresville

Dale Earnhardt Trail

Fans of the seven-time NASCAR Winston Cup champion can witness a full-out tourist trail in Kannapolis.