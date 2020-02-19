STATESVILLE, N.C. — A plane possibly carrying NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is expected to arrive at Statesville Regional Airport Thursday.

Newman, who was in a crash Monday during the last moments of the Daytona 500, was released from Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach Monday. He had been hospitalized in serious condition since Monday's crash.

Earlier in the day, Roush Fenway said Newman was "fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters."

A plane, registered to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s company, left Daytona Beach around 4 p.m. It's intended destination is Statesville Regional Airport around 5 p.m.

WCNC Charlotte has not been able to confirm Newman is on-board the aircraft. Live video will stream here to watch the expected arrival.

Newman lives near Statesville while the race team is based out of Concord, North Carolina.

ryan newman

If Newman arrives at the airport Wednesday, he is not expected to speak to reporters gathered at the airport.

