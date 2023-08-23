NASCAR team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. announces cancer diagnosis; team pauses operations

Baldwin's team competes in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. He previously fielded cars in the NASCAR Cup Series

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour team will temporarily stop racing after its owner announced he has cancer.

Tommy Baldwin Jr., who owns Tommy Baldwin Racing and serves as Rick Ware Racing's competition director, announced that he had cancer through social media. Baldwin said the team will stop for now but he is determined to return to full form.

"Going to take a break and begin treatment to beat [cancer] into the ground," Baldwin wrote on Facebook.

Baldwin hopes he can inspire others to seek treatment if they are not feeling well.

"This is not a post for pity. I want to let the world know that if you don’t feel right, go get checked out by a doctor now," Baldwin said. "Don’t wait. If I can save one life by posting this, I have done my job."

Baldwin remains confident he can be back out on the track again soon.

"I will beat this challenge like every other," Baldwin affirmed. "The grind begins now!"

Tommy Baldwin racing won the 2022 owner's championship with drivers Doug Colby, Jimmy Blewett, and Mike Christopher Jr. piloting the No. 7. throughout the year. The three drivers combined for five wins during the season. The team operates out of Mooresville.

Before fielding teams in the modified series, Baldwin spent time as an owner and crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Baldwin's team existed from 2009 to 2020 and featured drivers like Bobby Labonte, Alex Bowman, Dave Blaney, and Danica Patrick, among others. The team only managed two top fives and four top 10s during its run, but was a mainstay in the garage in the 2010s.