The NASCAR world came together on Sunday in a virtual way. While teams are away from the track during coronavirus shutdown, eNASCAR held it's iRacing Pro Series Invitational debut event.

The location of the race was at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway and featured 35 drivers.

The list of competitors ranged from seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champ Jimmie Johnson, NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott to this year's Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

In the end, Hamlin would edge Dale Jr. on the final lap for the win.

Hamlin also pledged to donate $5,000 prior to the race should he win to benefit families affected by COVID-19 in the Homestead-Miami area, with an additional $100 for every lap led.

The Kevin Harvick Foundation matched Hamlin’s pledge of $5000, as did iRacing and NASCAR on FOX.

