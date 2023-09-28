North Wilkesboro Speedway to host 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race

Tickets to the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race will be sold as part of a three-day package starting at $229, North Wilkesboro Speedway announced.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NASCAR All-Star Race will return to the legendary North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024, the track announced Thursday.

North Wilkesboro hosted NASCAR's top series for the first time since 1996 at this year's event, which was won by Kyle Larson. NASCAR President Steve Phelps made the announcement at the North Carolina General Assembly alongside Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. They were joined by House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Majority Leader Paul Newton for the announcement.

“We are very grateful that NASCAR and FOX Sports have supported our efforts to bring the NASCAR All-Star Race back to North Wilkesboro in 2024,” Smith said. “While NASCAR’s current 75th anniversary season still has some memorable moments to come, it’s hard to imagine a more magical moment than what we witnessed with NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro Speedway this past May. The success of the 2023 All-Star Race with fans coming from all 50 states and seven foreign countries would not have been possible without the support of the NASCAR industry, our state legislature, Gov. Roy Cooper and the Wilkes County community. We’re thankful to have the opportunity to bring back an international spotlight for the second consecutive year to North Wilkesboro and the great state of North Carolina.”

North Wilkesboro's return was celebrated by new and old NASCAR fans, as the historic venue roared to life with an action-packed weekend that included the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and CARS Tour late model events.

Tickets for the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race will be sold as part of a three-day weekend package starting at $229. The packages will include all practice sessions, qualifying, the NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge, and the Craftsman Truck Series Race. Fans will also be able to purchase five-day packages including tickets to the CARS Tour late model race.