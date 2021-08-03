Ross Chastain to drive No. 1 Chevrolet for Team Trackhouse in 2022

Chastain currently drives the No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing, which will be acquired by Team Trackhouse following the 2021 season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trackhouse Racing announced Tuesday that it has hired Ross Chastain to drive its second car in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2022.

Chastain currently drives the No. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing, which will be purchased by Trackhouse after the 2021 season. He will be teammates with Daniel Suarez, who joined Trackhouse for its inaugural season this year.

"Ross is a young, aggressive driver that we believe has the talent to win races at the Cup Series level," said Trackhouse owner Justin Marks. "We think his personality and work ethic will fit perfectly with Daniel as we build our organization for the 2022 season and beyond."

Introducing the driver of the #1 Camaro starting in 2022...



Welcome to the House, @RossChastain 🍉 pic.twitter.com/fjjjZ4KcjQ — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) August 3, 2021

Ganassi announced earlier this summer that he will sell his entire operation, including its Concord, North Carolina, shop, to Trackhouse at the end of the season. The purchase also includes both of Ganassi's charters, which guarantee a starting spot in Cup Series races.

Kurt Busch, Chastain's teammate at Chip Ganassi Racing, has been rumored to be in contact with 23XI Racing about 2022. The Denny Hamlin-owned team plans to expand to two cars and is trying to obtain a charter for next season.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts