Suspended NASCAR driver facing additional criminal charges

NASCAR suspended Ware indefinitely on Monday after he was arrested in Iredell County.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Suspended NASCAR driver Cody Ware is facing additional criminal charges after being arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Ware is now facing new charges for misdemeanor assault and communicating threats in addition to the charges for the assault on a female and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injuries.

NASCAR suspended Ware Monday following his arrest in Iredell County.

Zane Smith will replace Cody Ware and drive the No. 51 Ford this weekend for Rick Ware Racing at Martinsville Speedway.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office incident report indicated Ware was arrested Monday, one week after an incident that occurred at a residence in Mooresville.

He was replaced by Matt Crafton in the No. 51 Ford at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Smith will make his fifth career Cup start. He has nine career wins, including two this season, in the Truck Series.

The team has not said who would drive the No. 51 beyond Martinsville.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

