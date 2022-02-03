The listing is the most expensive in the state at the moment and could be one of the biggest sales in Indiana history.

COLUMBUS, Ind — NASCAR champion Tony Stewart is putting his "dream home" up for sale in southern Indiana.

Stewart just listed Hidden Hollow Ranch, a luxury log cabin sitting on 415 acres of land west of his hometown of Columbus.

The home, which covers nearly 20,000 square feet, has a hunting preserve and comes with its own massive indoor aquarium, bowling alley, golf simulator and in-home gym.

"This is truly my dream home," the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion said. "We enjoyed every square inch of the land here. This became my place to get away and relax with my family and friends."

He said the property has everything you could ask for and is "the perfect blend of entertainment and relaxation."

The property is also zoned as a bed and breakfast, which provides additional options for potential buyers.

There are six bedrooms in the main house, with eight full bathrooms and a six-car garage, along with a 3,500-square-foot guest house.

But it doesn't come cheap.

The home and surrounding land is listed for $30 million and could be one of the highest sales in Indiana history.