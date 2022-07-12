Tyler Reddick to leave RCR for 23XI in 2024

Tyler Reddick, who recently won his first Cup Series race at Road America, will leave Richard Childress Racing for 23XI Racing and Toyota in 2024.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tyler Reddick will join 23XI Racing beginning in 2024, the team announced Tuesday.

Reddick, who won his first Cup Series race at Road America on July 3, has driven for Richard Childress Racing since joining NASCAR's top series in 2020.

Richard Childress Racing tweeted a statement in response to the Reddick news, saying the timing "could not be any worse."

"We're proud of the success Tyler Reddick has found at Richard Childress Racing," the statement reads. "We're focused on winning a championship in 2022 and 2023, although timing of this announcement could not be any worse."

23XI is co-owned by NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan. Bubba Wallace has been the team's primary driver since its launch in 2021. Kurt Busch joined the team this season and has one victory, at Kansas Speedway.

Reddick said he's excited about the move and what 23XI has to offer.

"I'm really excited about this opportunity that is coming ahead in 2024," Reddick told NBC Sports. "The team is very young, but it's been going in a very positive direction from day one. I'm just really excited to get out there ... Very excited to be able to announce this to know what lies for me and 23XI."

Reddick won two Xfinity Series championships in 2018 and 2019 before making the leap to Cup with RCR.

