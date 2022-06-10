Pink window nets return to Charlotte Motor Speedway for 'Window of Hope' initiative

NASCAR champion Kurt Busch started the Window of Hope program to support breast cancer survivors and raise money for those battling the deadly disease.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the second straight year, NASCAR Cup Series drivers will have pink window nets on their cars during the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the goal of supporting breast cancer survivors.

The "Window of Hope" program was created last year by NASCAR champion Kurt Busch after he received a letter from a young fan whose mother was battling breast cancer. The note hit him for Busch, who immediately got the entire NASCAR industry to join the program.

Following Sunday's race, each participating driver will sign their window net, which will be auctioned through the NASCAR Foundation. Proceeds will benefit Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute's Project PINK. Project PINK was established to increase access to life-saving mammography screenings for uninsured women in the Charlotte area. The auction will help fund free mammograms in underserved communities where the need is highest.

Drivers participating in this year's Window of Hope auction include Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace. Click here for more information and a complete list of participating drivers.

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 will be broadcast live on WCNC Charlotte at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.