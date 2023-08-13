Cars for Kyle Larson's Indy 500, Coke 600 same-day races unveiled

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is set to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 races next year.

INDIANAPOLIS — The paint schemes for 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson's 2024 'double duty' attempt were revealed Sunday morning.

Larson, along with representatives for Arrow McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports and Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles, were all present for the unveiling.

Next year, Kyle Larson is set to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 (in Charlotte, N.C) on the same day. The last time a driver attempted to race all 1,100 miles in one day was Kurt Busch in 2014. Busch finished 6th in the Indy 500, but crashed out of the 600 in the final stages of the race.

While rare, driving 1,100 miles in one day in two completely different states isn't new. It's been done a handful of times before.

The late John Andretti first attempted the feat in 1994, a few years after Charlotte Motor Speedway installed lights at the track and moved the race to the evening.

Robby Gordon then made several attempts from 1997-2004. However, neither Gordon nor Andretti completed all 1,100 miles.

Then, in 1999, Tony Stewart made an attempt at the 'double' after switching from the Indy Racing League to the NASCAR Cup Series. Stewart finished 9th at Indianapolis and 4th at Charlotte, but did not complete all 1,100 miles as he finished four laps down in the Indy 500.