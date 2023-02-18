Mustangs stampede Knights for conference title

Myers Park beat the Knights by 18 points to claim the SoMeck 7 4A tournament final

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Visiting Ardrey Kell seemed to bring its entire student body to Myers Park's gym, and the Knights gave them plenty to cheer about early.

A Caden Caskey three to lead off the game, then a Delani Hammonds bucket in transition gave Ardrey Kell a 7-0 lead over the tournament favorite.

But the Mustangs rumbled back, with Sir Mohammed's leaner as he hit the deck giving Myers Park its first lead.

It would never look back.

Big outside shooting from Bishop Boswell and a two-handed slam by sophomore A.J. White gave the Mustangs a 32-18 halftime lead.

Myers Park went on to win, 64-46.

LATE FREE THROWS PUSH SOUTH MECK TO TOURNEY TITLE

Myers Park was also involved in the girls tournament final, going up against regular-season champion South Mecklenburg.

The Sabres had a late lead after Maggie Houpt's three pointer.

But with under a minute remaining, Jerin Truesdale gave the Mustangs a lead.

Facing intense pressure from a big crowd, media attention and a late deficit, South Meck buried four big free throws, two each from Houpt and Deirdre Miller.

The Sabres add tournament champs to their regular season title, winning 47-43.