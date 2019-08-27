CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Myers Park and Catholic got off to a 1-0 start, but a few days later than expected.

After being washed out Friday night, the Mustangs and Cougars got the 2019 season started with convincing wins on Monday.

Myers Park beat Olympic 42-0, behind three TD connections from Alabama-bound QB Drake Maye to Mushin Muhammed III, a Texas A&M commit. The Mustangs also got a first-half defensive touchdown when Tahj El scooped, and scored.

Myers Park will be off Aug. 30, and returns to action Sept. 6 at home vs. Providence HS.

Two-time defending state champion Catholic scored early and often against visiting South Meck, taking a 42-0 halftime lead, and winning 42-7.

The Cougars travel out-of-state Friday to take on Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Md.

RELATED: Friday Night Frenzy: High school football scores from Charlotte and beyond

RELATED: Weather washes out several high school football games