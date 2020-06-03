CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina football coach Mack Brown picked up another big recruit from the Charlotte area on Friday when Myers Park quarterback Drake Maye committed to the Tar Heels.

Maye is the son of former UNC QB Mark Maye, and brother of Luke Maye, who played basketball at UNC.

Maye was originally committed to Nick Saban and Alabama but now says he will attend North Carolina.

"After sitting down with my family I have decided to de-commit from Alabama," Maye said in a statement he posted on Twitter. "I'm looking forward to playing for Coach Brown at The University of North Carolina. I couldn't be more excited to become a Tar Heel!"

As a junior in 2019, Maye threw for 50 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions, racking up 3,512 yards (270 per game).

