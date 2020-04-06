NASCAR All-Star returns to Charlotte for mid-week race

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the NASCAR All-Star Race and are hard at work to make sure the 2020 edition lives up to the tradition of being one of the most wildly entertaining and unpredictable events of the season,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “In addition, we will work hard with our state and local officials to explore what options are available, if any, to have this race enjoyed by fans in person. Entertaining fans at the track is part of who we are, but we want to do so in a way that everyone feels comfortable with given current health concerns.”