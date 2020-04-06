NASCAR All-Star returns to Charlotte for mid-week race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time in the event's 36 year history, the NASCAR All-Star race will take place in the middle of the week.
The race will be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway Wednesday, July 15.
NASCAR released it's updated 2020 due to the coronavirus, which includes the return of the NASCAR All-Star Open and ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150.
It has not been determined yet if fans will be able to attend these races in person. NASCAR's discussions with local and state health officials continue.
“We are thrilled to announce the return of the NASCAR All-Star Race and are hard at work to make sure the 2020 edition lives up to the tradition of being one of the most wildly entertaining and unpredictable events of the season,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “In addition, we will work hard with our state and local officials to explore what options are available, if any, to have this race enjoyed by fans in person. Entertaining fans at the track is part of who we are, but we want to do so in a way that everyone feels comfortable with given current health concerns.”
The ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 is slated for 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, followed by the All-Star Open at 7:00 p.m. and the NASCAR All-Star Race at approximately 8:30 p.m. All three races will be broadcast on FS1.