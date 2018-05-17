STATESVILLE - NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., and his partner, Sherry Pollex, have donated $1.2 million to Novant Health.

The couple announced the gift at the 9th annual Catwalk for a Cause fundraising event, held in a private hangar at the Statesville Regional Airport.

The gift will help establish the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Children's Emergency Department in Huntersville, as well as the SherryStrong Integrative Medicine Oncology Clinic in Charlotte.

Pollex has famously battled ovarian cancer.

The event featured other NASCAR stars, like Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch, jumping on stage to walk with kids who have battled or beaten cancer.

