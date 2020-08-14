NASCAR Cup Series set to make Daytona Road Course debut

The race can be viewed on WCNC Charlotte on Sunday at 3 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NASCAR on NBC team will yet again broadcast this weekend's race remotely from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

This time they'll be tasked with the challenge of calling the expansive 3.6-mile Daytona Road Course race.

NASCAR's Cup Series has never raced the track, which has hosted IMSA and Rolex 24 races.

"That challenge is one thing when you go to a race track that you've seen before," said analyst Steve Letarte. "This is just very difficult. That's a lot of asphalt to cover on a TV screen. But we have a great crew of camera operators at Daytona and a great group of spotters that help us through the action."

There are no qualifying or practice sessions as part of NASCAR's COVID-19 protocols.

That will make it challenging for drivers, but also crew chiefs.

Letarte was a crew chief for both Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

"I've never entered a race with so many questions," Letarte said. "What the drivers and crew chiefs are going to have to do is try not to be perfect. For the drivers that means don't be too aggressive, stay on track. Don't add to the challenge of the track by making a mistake, by getting off course and damaging the car."

Letarte added: "The big challenge in my mind is the banking at Daytona. The load on the car. That means if you miss the set up, and you miss your heights, you're going to pay a big penalty."