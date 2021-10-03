Rain pushes NASCAR playoff race at Talladega to Monday

The race will air at 1 p.m. on NBCSN.

TALLADEGA, Ala. — NASCAR's playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway has been rained out and rescheduled for Monday afternoon.

NASCAR pulled the plug early because Talladega does not have lights and television partner NBC was scheduled to air Tom Brady's return to New England after the race.

NASCAR does not like to start a race unless it believes it can complete the full distance.

The 500-mile race averages 3 hours, 41 minutes and NASCAR likely would have run out of daylight as well as push NBC right up against the NFL game.

