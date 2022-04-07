Former Darlington Raceway president passes away

Chris Browning, a former president of Darlington Raceway, died Sunday, his family announced. He was 58.
Browning served as track president of Darlington from 2004 to 2013 before resigning to pursue other career opportunities. While in charge of the iconic track, Browning oversaw the installation of lights, the construction of a new and larger tunnel for infield access and a track repaving.
Before becoming president of Darlington Raceway, Browning worked at "The Rock". Browning worked in the public relations department beginning in 1992 before working as the track’s general manager from 1994 until it was taken off the NASCAR Cup Series schedule after the 2003 season.
Browning also worked at Michigan International Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.
Browning is survived by his wife Lindsay Browning, daughters Ainsley Browning and Mary Beth Jones, parents Joe and Marianne Browning and brother Todd Browning.