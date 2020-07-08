National Baseball Card Day is Saturday; Here is where you can get free cards

Topps will have card giveaways at Target and Walmart, and at local hobby stores.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — National Baseball Day is Saturday, and Topps, a sports collectables company, is giving away free packs of cards across the country.

The company will have card giveaways at Target and Walmart, as well as, local hobby stores.

There are three stores here in Western New York (not including area Walmart or Target) where you can get your hands on some free cards:

Bases Loaded Sports Collectible, 794 French Road, Cheektowaga

The Cardstore, 4016 Union Road, Cheekwotaga

Niagara Sports Cards, 5154 Townline Road, Sanborn