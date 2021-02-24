NBA reveals schedule for the second half of the Charlotte Hornets' season

The Hornets will have two nationally televised games

The NBA has officially revealed the schedule for the second half of the 2020-21 season, which will begin after the All-Star break in March.

Here’s the Charlotte Hornets schedule for the 2nd half of the 2020-21 season!



They’ll resume play after the All-Star break on Thursday, March 11, when they host Detroit.



The Hornets are set to play 2 nationally televised games vs. Boston & Brooklyn.



The second half of the schedule will begin on March 10th and conclude on May 26th, with the Hornets set to resume play on March 11th, when they host the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center.

The Hornets are currently set to play two nationally televised games during the second half of the 2020-21 season. The first will be against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday, April 1st. Meanwhile, for the second nationally televised matchup, Charlotte will host former Hornets point guard Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics on Sunday, April 25th.

Other highlights of the schedule include the reigning NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers paying the Hornets a visit on Tuesday, April 13. LaMelo Ball and the Hornets will also get a visit from his brother Lonzo Ball and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, May 9.

Charlotte will have a total of 37 games from March 11-May 16, with the longest homestand of the second half running from May 6-13 and include five games, while the team's longest road trip will be a six-game tour from March 30-April 9.