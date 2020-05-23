NBA to discuss restarting season at Disney complex in Orlando

The NBA says if the plan goes through the 2019-2020 season could start as early as late July.

WASHINGTON — The NBA says it's currently in talks to possibly finish the season at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, in late July. Multiple reports, say the NBA board of governors is set to meet Friday May 29 to discuss a timetable and a plan to proceed with the season. Milwaukee Bucks' co-owner Marc Lasry confirmed that date to CNBC.

Mike Bass, spokesperson for the NBA said Saturday, Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex would serve "as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing" if the plan goes through. The Orlando complex is made up of 220-acres with three arenas and hotel accommodations which could allow games to restart while minimizing outside exposure to athletes.



The NBA announced it would be suspending its season "indefinitely" on March 11 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit the U.S hard. Bass says the NBA's priority is "health and safety of all involved," and said the organization is "working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place," ESPN reports.