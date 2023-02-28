NBA superstar Kevin Durant takes in Myers Park basketball game

Durant and Suns will play Hornets on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte area has plenty of star high school basketball players, but the biggest star on Tuesday night at Myers Park was in the stands.

NBA legend Kevin Durant stopped by to watch the Mustangs battle Charlotte Catholic in the state playoffs.

Durant and the Phoenix Suns are in town to play the Hornets on Wednesday night.

Durant was spotted with several members of the Hornets broadcast team sitting high up in the bleachers.

The Suns got to town Monday, and will tip off at Charlotte on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Kevin Durant, George Lynch, & Gerald Henderson at tonight’s Myers Park game! Eric Collins & Ashley ShahAhmadi from the Hornets broadcast team as well! pic.twitter.com/1zqsYz54RM — Myers Park High (@MyersParkHS) March 1, 2023

The game will mark the Suns debut for Durant, who was traded from Brooklyn at the NBA Trade Deadline but was still sitting out with a knee injury.

He told reporters at Spectrum Center on Tuesday afternoon that he was ready to play again.

"I feel great," Durant said. "I was having fun out there before I got injured. Looking forward to going out there and picking up where I left off."